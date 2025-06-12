Thane Boosts COVID-19 and Education Preparedness Amid Rising Cases

As Maharashtra battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has proactively set up 15 isolation beds in two local hospitals to cater to any immediate needs, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The state recorded 107 new cases, hiking the total number of infections since January to 1,700. An official release mentioned two additional deaths, raising the state's COVID-19 death toll to 21. The latest infections include 34 in Mumbai and scattered numbers across Thane, Pune, and Nagpur.

Besides health measures, KDMC is also emphasizing educational improvements by planning to launch five semi-English schools by 2025-26. The 'BaLA' method will be implemented to use school infrastructure for learning, and the 'Nipun' programme will enhance primary education with digital monitoring via the Vinoba Bhave App.

