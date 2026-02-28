Empowering Agriculture and Women's Health: A Vision for Progress

At the 'India International Agro Trade Fair - Global Agrotech-2026', Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted technology's role in empowering farmers. She stressed agriculture's transformation through digital tools like artificial intelligence and drones, emphasizing benefits reaching even the most marginalized agriculturists.

Governor Patel applauded Uttar Pradesh's agricultural sector for its advancements in food grains, dairy, sugarcane, and more, reflecting substantial growth and confidence. She particularly praised the increasing involvement of women and self-help groups as vital to agricultural development and self-reliance.

In a pivot to health, Patel addressed cervical cancer, advocating for HPV vaccination campaigns in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over the past three years. She underscored the significance of these efforts, connecting them with upcoming International Women's Day celebrations, as pivotal in honoring women's societal contributions.