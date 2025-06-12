Left Menu

Safeguarding Soccer: Prioritizing Player Wellbeing

A study by FIFPRO suggests mandatory four-week off-season breaks for soccer players to protect them from calendar congestion and workload. The study highlights the need for standardized safeguards including rest periods, retraining phases, and workload management, especially for young players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A compelling study by global players' union FIFPRO highlights the urgent need for better player protection through mandatory off-season breaks for professional soccer players. Seventy medical and performance experts outlined 12 safeguards to address calendar congestion and excessive workload.

FIFPRO's recommendations include a mandatory four-week off-season break, with two weeks of blackout communication, to ensure adequate rest and recovery. They also call for a four-week retraining period post-break and travel fatigue management to enhance player welfare.

This report comes amid growing concerns over player exhaustion following an intense European season and ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. FIFPRO's call for standardized regulations underpins the need for collective action to prioritize player health globally.

