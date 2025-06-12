Delhi Under Siege: Heatwave Induces Health Crisis
A severe heatwave grips Delhi, causing a notable increase in patient visits to hospitals. The outbreak primarily affects individuals working outdoors, with many experiencing symptoms like dehydration and dizziness. Authorities emphasize the importance of hydration and shade, issuing a red alert across the city.
Amid soaring temperatures, hospital visits in Delhi have surged as residents grapple with the effects of an intense heatwave. According to healthcare providers, the city has been experiencing an unusually high number of cases, with symptoms ranging from mild dehydration to dizziness.
The alarming situation has prompted a red alert across Delhi, urging citizens, especially those working outdoors, to stay cautious. Hospitals such as Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and LNJP Hospital have reported a rise in heat-related consultations, primarily affecting laborers and outdoor workers.
Medical experts highlight the critical importance of hydration, suggesting that residents drink water mixed with salt every 15-30 minutes. The severe conditions demand actions such as staying indoors during peak heat hours and seeking cooler environments to mitigate health risks.
