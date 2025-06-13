Crackdown on Illegal Nursing Home in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have sealed a nursing home and clinic run illegally by Sarojini Jaiswal, an unqualified practitioner, officials reported on Friday.

During an inspection by Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, superintendent of the Community Health Centre, Jaiswal failed to provide valid medical qualifications or registration, prompting the closure.

Investigations suggest that pregnant women were being diverted to Jaiswal's clinic from government facilities, with potential involvement from government workers, according to Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Chak. Legal actions are underway against Jaiswal and other suspects.