Left Menu

Cholera Threat Looms Over Sudan Amid Escalating Crisis

The World Health Organization warns of a potential rise in cholera cases in Sudan, risking spread to neighboring countries like Chad, amid harsh conditions set by civil war. The Sudanese conflict has devastated health facilities, urging calls for humanitarian efforts against the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:12 IST
Cholera Threat Looms Over Sudan Amid Escalating Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions and a two-year civil war, the World Health Organization issued a stark warning on Friday, highlighting an anticipated surge in cholera cases in Sudan with potential spread to neighboring nations like Chad. Alarmingly, Chad continues to host hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees who endure hardly acceptable conditions.

Recent control over Khartoum state by the Sudanese army, alongside the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has exacerbated hunger and disease. Drone attacks have disrupted essential services, intensifying cholera outbreaks. Speaking from Port Sudan, Dr. Shible Sahbani underscored the extensive reach of cholera, already impacting 13 states, including North and South Darfur.

Describing the dire situation, the WHO emphasizes the necessity for humanitarian corridors and ceasefires to facilitate mass vaccination efforts. The unsanitary, overcrowded conditions pose significant risks for outbreaks, and while the disease remains unconfirmed in Chad, nearby movements accentuate regional risks. An ongoing oral cholera vaccination in Khartoum shows promise in lowering fatality rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025