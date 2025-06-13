Cholera Threat Looms Over Sudan Amid Escalating Crisis

Amid escalating tensions and a two-year civil war, the World Health Organization issued a stark warning on Friday, highlighting an anticipated surge in cholera cases in Sudan with potential spread to neighboring nations like Chad. Alarmingly, Chad continues to host hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees who endure hardly acceptable conditions.

Recent control over Khartoum state by the Sudanese army, alongside the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has exacerbated hunger and disease. Drone attacks have disrupted essential services, intensifying cholera outbreaks. Speaking from Port Sudan, Dr. Shible Sahbani underscored the extensive reach of cholera, already impacting 13 states, including North and South Darfur.

Describing the dire situation, the WHO emphasizes the necessity for humanitarian corridors and ceasefires to facilitate mass vaccination efforts. The unsanitary, overcrowded conditions pose significant risks for outbreaks, and while the disease remains unconfirmed in Chad, nearby movements accentuate regional risks. An ongoing oral cholera vaccination in Khartoum shows promise in lowering fatality rates.

