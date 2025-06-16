Empowering Choices: Family Planning in Madhya Pradesh on the Rise

In Madhya Pradesh, the family planning landscape is witnessing positive growth with the increased use of temporary contraceptive methods, experts revealed on Monday.

There is a significant rise in the adoption of temporary contraceptives from 6.9% in NFHS-4 to 12.9% in NFHS-5. This increase signifies that more couples are making informed decisions regarding family planning, experts added during a workshop organized by the Vikalp project for media representatives in Madhya Pradesh. The aim was to enhance accuracy and sensitivity in reporting family planning and maternal health issues.

Dr. Neelam Saxena, regional director of the Regional Office Health Services in Gwalior, emphasized the importance of delaying childbirth. She stated that postponing the first childbirth by at least two years promotes better maternal and child health outcomes. Dr. Mahesh Chandra Vyas of the Regional Office Health Services voiced government commitment to providing timely information to couples, empowering them to choose safe contraceptive methods.

Risha Kushwaha, state project director of Vikalp, added that spacing children not only benefits health but also allows couples to prepare financially and complete educational or professional commitments. The Vikalp project, as a technical partner to the government, uses community platforms to spread accurate information under the National Family Planning Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)