Quarterly Health Report Shows Gains in ED Waits, Cancer Care & Elective Ops

The Government’s focus on restoring accountability and performance in the public health system is starting to pay off, with the latest quarterly data showing measurable improvements across key services, according to Health Minister Simeon Brown.

The January to March 2025 health performance report reveals progress in several crucial areas, including emergency department wait times, immunisation rates, cancer treatment speed, and elective surgery waitlists—key indicators of a health system under recovery after years of underperformance and backlog pressure.

“These results reflect meaningful progress for patients across the country,” said Minister Brown. “While we still have work to do, we are beginning to turn the tide.”

Key Improvements in Health Service Delivery

According to the report, the first quarter of 2025 recorded notable gains:

Emergency Department (ED) Wait Times: 74.2% of patients were admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours, up from 70.1% for the same period last year. This signals improved responsiveness in acute care settings, despite high patient demand.

Childhood Immunisations: 79.3% of 24-month-olds were fully immunised—an increase from 76.9% in early 2024. The result represents progress toward reversing declining immunisation coverage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic backlogs.

Cancer Treatment Wait Times: 84.6% of patients began treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat, compared with 83% last year. This modest improvement is critical for survival outcomes and patient confidence.

Elective Surgery Waitlists: The number of people waiting for elective procedures dropped by 1,891 between January and March. This reflects successful prioritisation efforts and improved hospital throughput.

Elective Boost Programme Delivering Results

To further accelerate elective surgery access, the Government launched the Elective Boost programme earlier this year. Between February and May 2025, this initiative has delivered over 9,500 additional elective procedures, many of which were for patients who had been waiting longer than the targeted four months.

“Every day matters for someone waiting in pain or facing the loss of mobility,” Brown said. “These surgeries are helping New Zealanders get back to work, enjoy their families, and live life to the fullest.”

First Specialist Assessments Also On Track

Progress is also evident in First Specialist Assessments (FSAs):

Over 167,000 FSAs were completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Health New Zealand delivered 102% of planned FSA volumes in the year to March 2025, indicating efficiencies in workforce allocation and referral management.

Despite this, the Government acknowledges that some patients are still waiting longer than four months for procedures and FSAs. Brown attributes these delays to accumulated backlogs but affirms that the momentum of improvement is real and sustained.

A Record $30 Billion Health Investment

Minister Brown credits the improvements to a record $30 billion annual investment in health services, which supports frontline care delivery, infrastructure upgrades, digital transformation, and workforce development.

“We are rebuilding our health system around patients,” said Brown. “That means shorter ED waits, faster access to cancer care, better immunisation coverage, and real progress in clearing surgical backlogs.”

He emphasized that the Government’s strategy involves “measuring what matters”—focusing on transparent, performance-driven data—and empowering healthcare workers to improve delivery across every district.

Accountability and Reforms Driving Progress

These results are part of the Government’s broader agenda to restore public confidence in the health system by aligning priorities with measurable outcomes. Brown asserts that the current model places patients first, while also supporting overstretched clinicians and health professionals.

The improvements come amid ongoing reforms that seek to:

Strengthen primary and community care networks

Streamline hospital throughput through better scheduling

Expand training and retention of frontline health workers

Modernise reporting systems for real-time decision-making

What Lies Ahead

While the early results are promising, the Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand acknowledge that longer-term structural change is still needed to sustainably address population growth, workforce shortages, and health equity gaps.

“We’re not declaring mission accomplished,” Brown stated. “But we are proving that accountability works—and patients are seeing the benefits.”

As the health system continues to evolve, the Government has pledged to maintain its focus on high-value care, equitable access, and system transparency, ensuring that no New Zealander is left behind in their time of medical need.