India's Low Birth Weight Crisis: States Under Scrutiny

An alarming report highlights that four Indian states—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and West Bengal—are responsible for nearly half of the country's low birth weight cases. This is despite a significant nationwide decline observed over the past three decades.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal Global Health, shows that low birth weight—less than 2.5 kg—often correlates with maternal health issues, poor nutrition, and later-life cognitive and chronic conditions for children. Analysis from Duke and Harvard researchers reveals a drop from 26% prevalence in 1993 to 18% in 2021 based on the National Family Health Survey data.

While some states like Mizoram and Nagaland show the lowest prevalence, the lack of education and low socioeconomic status exacerbate risks among certain groups. The researchers urge enhanced healthcare data collection and maternal health initiatives to continue the positive trends observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)