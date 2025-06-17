Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Food Distribution Site in Gaza

The World Health Organization reported a mass casualty incident near a food distribution site in Gaza, with at least 20 fatalities. WHO trauma surgeon Thanos Gargavanis noted a correlation between distribution sites and casualties. Recent trauma injuries are primarily from gunshot wounds.

Updated: 17-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization has reported a grave incident in Gaza, where at least 20 people were killed near a food distribution site. This tragic event unfolded on Tuesday, raising concerns over safety in the area.

According to Thanos Gargavanis, a WHO trauma surgeon and emergency officer, this tragedy is linked to yet another food distribution effort gone awry. However, details about the incident remain scarce at this time.

Gargavanis highlighted a disturbing pattern of mass casualty incidents occurring near the four designated food distribution sites. Many victims in recent days have sustained gunshot wounds, signaling increasing violence around these crucial aid locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

