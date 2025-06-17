Tragedy Strikes Food Distribution Site in Gaza

The World Health Organization has reported a grave incident in Gaza, where at least 20 people were killed near a food distribution site. This tragic event unfolded on Tuesday, raising concerns over safety in the area.

According to Thanos Gargavanis, a WHO trauma surgeon and emergency officer, this tragedy is linked to yet another food distribution effort gone awry. However, details about the incident remain scarce at this time.

Gargavanis highlighted a disturbing pattern of mass casualty incidents occurring near the four designated food distribution sites. Many victims in recent days have sustained gunshot wounds, signaling increasing violence around these crucial aid locations.

