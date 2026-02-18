Left Menu

Powerful Tale of Triumph Amidst Trauma: 'Assi'

The film 'Assi' features Kani Kusruti as a rape survivor navigating the trauma and legal battles following the assault. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film sheds light on the societal and legal challenges faced by survivors. The film includes powerful performances by a stellar cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:59 IST
Powerful Tale of Triumph Amidst Trauma: 'Assi'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the compelling film 'Assi', actor Kani Kusruti takes on the challenging role of a rape survivor, diving into the nuances and realities of trauma. Under the direction of Anubhav Sinha, the film portrays Parima, a married woman from Delhi, as she deals with the aftermath of her harrowing experience.

Kusruti brings authenticity to the role, drawing on the widespread realities faced by women in India. Her portrayal captures the arduous legal battle that follows the attack, with actor Taapsee Pannu playing her lawyer. Sinha and writer Gaurav Solanki provide Kusruti the creative freedom to present a complex and multifaceted survivor.

'Assi' features an ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, and Revathy, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah. The film, produced by T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks, is a stirring narrative of resilience against the odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
2
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India
3
Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

 India
4
Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026