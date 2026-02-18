Powerful Tale of Triumph Amidst Trauma: 'Assi'

In the compelling film 'Assi', actor Kani Kusruti takes on the challenging role of a rape survivor, diving into the nuances and realities of trauma. Under the direction of Anubhav Sinha, the film portrays Parima, a married woman from Delhi, as she deals with the aftermath of her harrowing experience.

Kusruti brings authenticity to the role, drawing on the widespread realities faced by women in India. Her portrayal captures the arduous legal battle that follows the attack, with actor Taapsee Pannu playing her lawyer. Sinha and writer Gaurav Solanki provide Kusruti the creative freedom to present a complex and multifaceted survivor.

'Assi' features an ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, and Revathy, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah. The film, produced by T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks, is a stirring narrative of resilience against the odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)