Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Compassionate Visit to Cancer Survivor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the home of a railway employee recovering from cancer, Ajay Kumar Singh. Singh, a former BJP youth leader, is recovering after cancer treatment and expressed gratitude for Adityanath's emotional support. The visit included support from several political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:18 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Compassionate Visit to Cancer Survivor
Ajay Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of Ajay Kumar Singh, a railway employee recovering from cancer, extending best wishes and support for a speedy recovery.

Singh, previously an office-bearer for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, is known for his devotion to the Goraksha Peeth. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for the emotional support received during his treatment.

The visit saw Adityanath engaging warmly with Singh and his family, alongside state political figures including Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state vice-president MLC Dharmendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025