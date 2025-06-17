Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Compassionate Visit to Cancer Survivor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of Ajay Kumar Singh, a railway employee recovering from cancer, extending best wishes and support for a speedy recovery.

Singh, previously an office-bearer for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, is known for his devotion to the Goraksha Peeth. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for the emotional support received during his treatment.

The visit saw Adityanath engaging warmly with Singh and his family, alongside state political figures including Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state vice-president MLC Dharmendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)