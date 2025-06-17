Transforming Delhi's Healthcare: From Corruption Hubs to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the enhancement of Delhi's health infrastructure, inaugurating Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to provide comprehensive healthcare. Criticizing the previous administration, she targets unutilized funds and alleged corruption in mohalla clinics. Gupta envisions improved healthcare access with ambitious plans for increased medical facilities.
In a decisive move towards enhancing healthcare in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir, aiming to revolutionize the capital's health infrastructure.
At the Tis Hazari court complex event, Gupta criticized the previous AAP government's handling of mohalla clinics, branding them as 'corruption hubs' due to mismanagement of funds and resources.
With a focus on optimizing unutilized funds, she commits to fulfilling the promise of establishing over 1,100 Ayushman Mandirs by next year, enhancing healthcare access for Delhi's residents.
