Left Menu

Transforming Delhi's Healthcare: From Corruption Hubs to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the enhancement of Delhi's health infrastructure, inaugurating Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to provide comprehensive healthcare. Criticizing the previous administration, she targets unutilized funds and alleged corruption in mohalla clinics. Gupta envisions improved healthcare access with ambitious plans for increased medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:20 IST
Transforming Delhi's Healthcare: From Corruption Hubs to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards enhancing healthcare in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir, aiming to revolutionize the capital's health infrastructure.

At the Tis Hazari court complex event, Gupta criticized the previous AAP government's handling of mohalla clinics, branding them as 'corruption hubs' due to mismanagement of funds and resources.

With a focus on optimizing unutilized funds, she commits to fulfilling the promise of establishing over 1,100 Ayushman Mandirs by next year, enhancing healthcare access for Delhi's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025