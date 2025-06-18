NZ Mental Health Services Improve Access, But ED Wait Times Still a Challenge

New Zealand is seeing encouraging progress in its mental health and addiction services, with the latest quarterly performance results showing significant improvements in access times. Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey, the country’s first dedicated minister for this portfolio, has welcomed the gains while acknowledging the ongoing challenges, particularly around emergency department (ED) care.

The quarterly results, part of the Government’s new accountability framework for mental health and addiction support, indicate that more New Zealanders are receiving help faster—especially at the primary care and specialist levels.

Primary Care Access Targets Surpassed

As of Quarter 3, 84.3% of New Zealanders accessed primary mental health and addiction services within one week—a notable increase from 80.8% in Quarter 1 and comfortably above the Government’s 80% target.

"This shows the system is delivering faster, more accessible support to those in need," Minister Doocey said. “It’s a strong signal that recent reforms and investment in early intervention are making a difference.”

Specialist Services Also Exceed Expectations

The results also show that 82.4% of individuals referred to specialist services were seen within three weeks, up from 80.4% in Quarter 1. This figure, too, exceeds expectations and demonstrates improved performance across various service levels.

These improvements are a reflection of strategic investments in workforce development, community-based care, and system-wide reforms introduced in response to increasing demand for mental health support post-COVID.

Emergency Department Wait Times Lag Behind

Despite these gains, the Government’s third key performance area—Shorter Stays in Emergency Departments—still falls short of the set benchmark.

In Quarter 3, 66.1% of people presenting with mental health-related issues were seen within the targeted timeframe, up slightly from 63.5% in Quarter 1. However, this still trails the Government’s goal of 74%, showing a persistent bottleneck in emergency care settings.

Minister Doocey emphasized that while emergency departments play a vital role in the healthcare system, they are not always the most appropriate or effective setting for people seeking urgent mental health support.

New Initiatives to Address ED Pressure

To reduce reliance on emergency departments and improve care outcomes, the Government is introducing a series of targeted interventions:

Peer Support Specialists are being deployed across eight large hospitals , with implementation planned over the next two years. These professionals bring lived experience and can offer emotional support and system navigation assistance to patients in crisis.

Six New Crisis Cafés will open across the country. These non-clinical, walk-in community spaces offer a more relaxed and supportive environment for people in distress.

Expansion of Telehealth Services is underway to provide quicker access to mental health care for those in remote areas or who prefer digital consultation.

Boosted Community Services aim to ensure early intervention before conditions escalate to the point where ED visits are necessary.

Regional Disparities Remain a Key Focus

Minister Doocey acknowledged that despite national gains, regional disparities in service delivery remain a concern.

“I’ve been meeting with Health New Zealand’s Regional Deputy Chief Executives to better understand the challenges and tailor plans to lift performance in underperforming districts,” he said.

A Proactive and Accountable Approach

The Government has signaled a long-term commitment to mental health reform, with an emphasis on transparency and frontline collaboration. Minister Doocey reiterated the importance of accountability and continuous improvement, stating that the role of Minister for Mental Health comes with a responsibility to lead meaningful, measurable change.

“These results show we’re making progress, but there’s more work to do,” he concluded. “We’re committed to partnering with the frontline to ensure they have the support they need to support others—when and where it’s needed.”

With momentum building, the Government remains focused on bridging the gap between immediate support needs and long-term systemic reform—ensuring that all New Zealanders can access timely, effective mental health and addiction care.