Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims More Lives in Odisha

A diarrhoea outbreak has claimed two more lives in Jajpur, Odisha, raising the death toll to 13. The disease has spread to several districts and caused 196 hospitalizations. Authorities are alert and taking measures, including checking food and water quality, to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:25 IST
Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims More Lives in Odisha
The diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district of Odisha has tragically claimed two more lives, raising the total toll to 13, according to health officials on Wednesday.

The latest victims were in critical condition when admitted to Vyasanagar hospital. Chief District Medical Officer Bijay Mishra reported that 196 patients are currently receiving treatment in various facilities across the district, with 37 new cases admitted on Wednesday alone.

Cholera was confirmed in 16 out of 49 samples tested, as the illness spreads beyond Jajpur to other districts like Dhenkanal and Bhadrak. Local authorities are on high alert, with efforts including food and water safety raids to curb the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

