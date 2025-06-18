Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims More Lives in Odisha

The diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district of Odisha has tragically claimed two more lives, raising the total toll to 13, according to health officials on Wednesday.

The latest victims were in critical condition when admitted to Vyasanagar hospital. Chief District Medical Officer Bijay Mishra reported that 196 patients are currently receiving treatment in various facilities across the district, with 37 new cases admitted on Wednesday alone.

Cholera was confirmed in 16 out of 49 samples tested, as the illness spreads beyond Jajpur to other districts like Dhenkanal and Bhadrak. Local authorities are on high alert, with efforts including food and water safety raids to curb the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)