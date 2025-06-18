Left Menu

Bariatric Surgery Outpaces GLP-1 Drugs in Real-World Weight Loss Battle

New research suggests bariatric surgery delivers significantly greater weight loss compared to popular GLP-1 drugs. The study reveals surgery patients lose an average of 24% of their starting weight, compared to 5-7% with GLP-1 drugs. Bariatric surgery offers a more effective solution, despite potential patient challenges with GLP-1s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:30 IST
Bariatric Surgery Outpaces GLP-1 Drugs in Real-World Weight Loss Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study presented at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery scientific meeting highlights that bariatric surgeries result in drastically higher weight loss compared to the leading GLP-1 drugs. Data show bariatric surgery patients lost an average of 24% of their weight, vastly outperforming the 5-7% loss seen in patients using GLP-1 drugs.

The comprehensive analysis included over 50,000 patients, examining those who were prescribed semaglutide or tirzepatide and those who underwent bariatric surgery. Despite the effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs reported in clinical trials, real-world results indicate significant challenges and discontinuation rates, with up to 70% of patients ceasing medication within a year.

Experts suggest that individuals struggling with GLP-1 drugs may benefit from considering bariatric surgery, which appears to offer a more durable and substantial weight loss outcome. These findings are pivotal for clinicians advising patients on the most effective weight management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025