Bariatric Surgery Outpaces GLP-1 Drugs in Real-World Weight Loss Battle

A recent study presented at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery scientific meeting highlights that bariatric surgeries result in drastically higher weight loss compared to the leading GLP-1 drugs. Data show bariatric surgery patients lost an average of 24% of their weight, vastly outperforming the 5-7% loss seen in patients using GLP-1 drugs.

The comprehensive analysis included over 50,000 patients, examining those who were prescribed semaglutide or tirzepatide and those who underwent bariatric surgery. Despite the effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs reported in clinical trials, real-world results indicate significant challenges and discontinuation rates, with up to 70% of patients ceasing medication within a year.

Experts suggest that individuals struggling with GLP-1 drugs may benefit from considering bariatric surgery, which appears to offer a more durable and substantial weight loss outcome. These findings are pivotal for clinicians advising patients on the most effective weight management strategies.

