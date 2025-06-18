Left Menu

Pioneering CAR T Therapy Transforms Cancer Care in India

In India, two cancer patients treated with CAR T therapy have survived three years in one of the longest follow-ups in South India. Narayana Health's success showcases the potential of CAR T therapy, now domestically produced, providing hope for those with treatment-resistant lymphoma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:00 IST
Pioneering CAR T Therapy Transforms Cancer Care in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking moment for cancer treatment in India, two patients in Bengaluru have achieved three years of survival following Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy. The therapy is known for its potential in treating relapsed follicular lymphoma, marking a significant achievement in South India.

Dr Sharat Damodar, Chairman of the Oncology Collegium at Narayana Health, highlighted the transformative effects of CAR T therapy in a recent press conference. He emphasized that these cases demonstrate the therapy's potential for patients who have exhausted all conventional treatment options.

With domestic production now making CAR T therapy accessible and affordable in India, and with approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), patients no longer need to travel abroad for such advanced cancer care.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025