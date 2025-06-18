Pioneering CAR T Therapy Transforms Cancer Care in India

In a groundbreaking moment for cancer treatment in India, two patients in Bengaluru have achieved three years of survival following Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy. The therapy is known for its potential in treating relapsed follicular lymphoma, marking a significant achievement in South India.

Dr Sharat Damodar, Chairman of the Oncology Collegium at Narayana Health, highlighted the transformative effects of CAR T therapy in a recent press conference. He emphasized that these cases demonstrate the therapy's potential for patients who have exhausted all conventional treatment options.

With domestic production now making CAR T therapy accessible and affordable in India, and with approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), patients no longer need to travel abroad for such advanced cancer care.