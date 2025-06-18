Left Menu

Innovative Weight-Loss Treatments Preserve Muscle Mass: A New Era in Obesity Management

Several pharmaceutical companies are developing novel weight-loss drugs that focus not just on reducing fat but also on preserving or enhancing muscle mass. These initiatives aim to mitigate risks, such as increased fall vulnerability and reduced strength, associated with traditional weight-loss methods. Mid-stage trials show promising results.

Amid growing concerns about traditional weight-loss methods, several pharmaceutical giants are innovating treatments that not only target fat reduction but also actively preserve or build muscle mass. This approach addresses concerns such as increased risks of falls and strength loss, which are detrimental to older patients.

Eli Lilly, for example, has invested nearly $2 billion in acquiring Versanis Bio's bimagrumab, which blocks the myostatin protein to protect muscle mass during weight loss. Meanwhile, Regeneron and Scholar Rock are conducting studies using similar anti-myostatin treatments to explore these dual benefits for obese patients.

Roche, Biohaven, Keros Pharma, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are also in the race, conducting trials on drugs that promise to reshape the weight-loss landscape. Such advancements signify a pivotal shift towards comprehensive weight management solutions that safeguard and enhance overall health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

