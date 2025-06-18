Left Menu

Sky-High Overtime: FAA Struggles with Staffing Woes

The Federal Aviation Administration's overtime costs for air traffic controllers have surged over 300% since 2013 due to staffing challenges and inefficient scheduling. Despite increasing air traffic, controller hiring has lagged behind needs. The agency faces criticism and has plans for hiring improvements amid calls for modernizing air traffic control systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:04 IST
Sky-High Overtime: FAA Struggles with Staffing Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A National Academies of Sciences report reveals that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has seen overtime costs for air traffic controllers soar by 300% since 2013, spending $200 million on 2.2 million overtime hours in 2024.

The ballooning costs are attributed to a misallocated workforce and poor scheduling, even as air traffic increased by 4%.

The FAA's hiring has lagged far behind needs, filling only two-thirds of required positions in the past decade while being urged to modernize operations and enhance staffing to avert safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025