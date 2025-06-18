Sky-High Overtime: FAA Struggles with Staffing Woes
The Federal Aviation Administration's overtime costs for air traffic controllers have surged over 300% since 2013 due to staffing challenges and inefficient scheduling. Despite increasing air traffic, controller hiring has lagged behind needs. The agency faces criticism and has plans for hiring improvements amid calls for modernizing air traffic control systems.
A National Academies of Sciences report reveals that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has seen overtime costs for air traffic controllers soar by 300% since 2013, spending $200 million on 2.2 million overtime hours in 2024.
The ballooning costs are attributed to a misallocated workforce and poor scheduling, even as air traffic increased by 4%.
The FAA's hiring has lagged far behind needs, filling only two-thirds of required positions in the past decade while being urged to modernize operations and enhance staffing to avert safety risks.
