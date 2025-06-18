Sky-High Overtime: FAA Struggles with Staffing Woes

A National Academies of Sciences report reveals that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has seen overtime costs for air traffic controllers soar by 300% since 2013, spending $200 million on 2.2 million overtime hours in 2024.

The ballooning costs are attributed to a misallocated workforce and poor scheduling, even as air traffic increased by 4%.

The FAA's hiring has lagged far behind needs, filling only two-thirds of required positions in the past decade while being urged to modernize operations and enhance staffing to avert safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)