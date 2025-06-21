Delhi's Healthcare Overhaul: New Dialysis Machines and Outsourced Services
The Delhi government plans to enhance its healthcare system by introducing more dialysis machines, outsourcing diagnostic services, and establishing rest houses for patients. These initiatives, aimed at improving the capital's public healthcare, were discussed in a meeting led by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on June 18.
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize its healthcare infrastructure by adding over 30 new dialysis machines in hospitals and outsourcing diagnostic services, including MRI and CT scans, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These new measures also include the construction of VishramGrih—or rest houses—for patients and their attendants.
This decision emerged from a recent high-level meeting of the Health Department, chaired by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, focused on enhancing public healthcare facilities in the national capital. The government aims to boost manpower and form new health councils, with clear timelines established for these implementations.
Additionally, officials evaluated various projects like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and critical care blocks under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The discussions also covered the rollout of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and the outsourcing of patient registration services, identifying staffing gaps in hospitals and clinics and a streamlined procurement of medicines.
