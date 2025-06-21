Left Menu

Odisha Strengthens Efforts to Combat Waterborne Diseases Amid Dusshera Preparations

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed health officials to maintain protocols against waterborne diseases till the Dusshera festival as diarrhoea and cholera cases decline. Despite over 3,800 infections and 13 deaths, ongoing recovery efforts and awareness campaigns aim to control the situation and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:07 IST
Odisha Strengthens Efforts to Combat Waterborne Diseases Amid Dusshera Preparations
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called for the continuation of health protocols in areas prone to waterborne diseases until the Dusshera festival, despite a decrease in cases in six districts. This comes after incidents of diarrhoea claimed 13 lives and affected thousands more.

During a meeting, officials reported that 3,543 of the 3,892 affected individuals have recovered. While the situation is stabilizing, the CM emphasized the importance of not becoming complacent, urging that medical services from primary health centres to medical colleges remain coordinated and operational.

Majhi also underscored the need for preventive measures, purification of drinking water, and inspection of street food to ensure safety. The state has launched an aggressive public awareness campaign, engaging local women and community workers to spread crucial health messages and prevent further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

