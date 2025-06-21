Yoga: The Ancient Remedy for Modern Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hailed yoga as a purifier of body and mind during the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday. He underscored yoga's pivotal role in promoting health, spirituality, and human connection, essential in today's fast-paced world.

However, amid the celebrations, Shukla lamented the youth's growing drug problem in the state, suggesting yoga as an effective remedy. Attendees, including students, locals, and officials, performed yoga at Raj Bhawan, acknowledging the state's cultural heritage tied to Devi Parvati and ancient Yog Kriyas.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur joined the observance in Hamirpur, advocating yoga for holistic well-being. Additional sessions were held across key sites, including the Army Training Command and Himachal Pradesh University, reflecting yoga's growing significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)