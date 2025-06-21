Left Menu

Yoga: The Ancient Remedy for Modern Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized yoga's role in enhancing health and spirituality during the 11th International Day of Yoga. He also highlighted its potential to combat youth drug issues. Various dignitaries, including former Union minister Anurag Thakur, participated in yoga events across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hailed yoga as a purifier of body and mind during the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday. He underscored yoga's pivotal role in promoting health, spirituality, and human connection, essential in today's fast-paced world.

However, amid the celebrations, Shukla lamented the youth's growing drug problem in the state, suggesting yoga as an effective remedy. Attendees, including students, locals, and officials, performed yoga at Raj Bhawan, acknowledging the state's cultural heritage tied to Devi Parvati and ancient Yog Kriyas.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur joined the observance in Hamirpur, advocating yoga for holistic well-being. Additional sessions were held across key sites, including the Army Training Command and Himachal Pradesh University, reflecting yoga's growing significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

