Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress Over VB-G RAM-G Bill Opposition

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticizes Congress for opposing the VB-G RAM-G Bill, claiming they have issues with the name 'Ram.' He highlights Congress's diminishing electoral success and their alleged politicization of Mahatma Gandhi's name. Thakur emphasizes the bill's benefits over MGNREGA, like additional employment days and increased funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has taken aim at the Congress party, condemning its opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025, also known as VB-G RAM-G. Thakur asserted that Congress seems to have an issue with the name 'Ram,' criticizing their history of electoral defeats under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Thakur also spoke on Congress's outrage over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the revised national employment scheme. He questioned the timing of Congress's fondness for Gandhi, noting the scheme's multiple rebrandings under different names before adopting Gandhi's in 2009. Thakur argued that Congress is exploiting Gandhi's legacy for political gain.

Beyond political rhetoric, Thakur highlighted the advantages of the new bill for poor communities, offering extended employment days, increased financial allocation, and measures to curb fraud seen in the previous regime. Thakur accused Congress of opposing religious symbols like Ram Mandir and highlighted the parliament's recent passing of the VB-G RAM-G Bill, emphasizing its significance for the rural workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

