Novo Nordisk Unveils Promising Results for New Weight-Loss Drug CagriSema

Novo Nordisk has presented full Phase 3 trial results for CagriSema, an experimental weight-loss drug, revealing primarily mild side effects and positive outcomes including significant weight loss and blood sugar improvement. Investors initially showed disappointment, but the detailed outcomes have rekindled interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk unveiled the complete results of two late-stage trials for its weight-loss drug, CagriSema, indicating mainly mild to moderate side effects and favorable outcomes, including significant weight loss and improved blood sugar levels. Despite initial investor dissatisfaction, the new data presented at the American Diabetes Association's annual meeting renewed optimism.

The trials showed that CagriSema, which combines a GLP-1 drug with a hunger-suppressing hormone mimic, resulted in almost 23% weight loss for the general overweight population and nearly 16% for overweight type 2 diabetics. However, the share price of Novo Nordisk took a hit after underwhelming top-line results led to a leadership change at the company.

Dr. Melanie Davies, a prominent investigator, highlighted that the percentage of patients with controlled blood sugar levels was remarkably higher in the CagriSema group compared to placebo. The company aims to file for regulatory approvals by early 2026, with potential approval anticipated in 2027, as further trials on cardiovascular outcomes continue.

