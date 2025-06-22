Left Menu

New Study Reveals Nighttime Heart Rhythm as Key Health Predictor

A groundbreaking study links nighttime heart rhythm to future health conditions. Conducted at the University of Bern, it highlights heart rate variability (HRV) during sleep as an early warning sign for diseases like stroke and depression, inspiring new perspectives on sleep health and preventive care.

A groundbreaking study conducted at the Department of Neurology, Inselspital, the University Hospital of Bern, uncovers the potent link between nighttime heart rhythm and future health conditions.

Over 13 years, researchers examined 4,170 individuals, revealing that heart rate variability (HRV) during sleep serves as a potent early warning sign for conditions like stroke, depression, and cognitive issues. HRV, which reflects the fluctuation of time intervals between heartbeats, adjusts in response to the body's physical and emotional demands.

The research found unusual HRV patterns in those who later developed severe health issues, suggesting HRV as an early physiological marker. This revelation could potentially pave the way for preventive measures in diseases like Alzheimer's or stroke, underscoring the critical importance of sleep in long-term health maintenance.

