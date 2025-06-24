Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Unveils Wegovy: A Game Changer in Anti-Obesity Medication in India

Novo Nordisk has launched its anti-obesity drug Wegovy in India, aimed at long-term weight management and reducing cardiovascular risk. The company targets large-scale distribution, aiming to become a top player in the healthcare industry. Wegovy leverages semaglutide, a key ingredient also used in their diabetes treatment drug Ozempic.

Updated: 24-06-2025 13:28 IST
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has announced the launch of its anti-obesity drug Wegovy in India, targeting both urban and rural markets. This move marks a significant expansion for the company, best known for its insulin products, as it enters the weight management sector.

The drug, which includes semaglutide as its active ingredient, is designed for long-term weight management and reducing cardiovascular risks in adults with obesity or being overweight. This development aligns with Novo Nordisk's commitment to address India's growing obesity epidemic, with pricing tailored to the Indian market.

According to Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya, the company is not focusing on sales numbers but aims to raise awareness and improve access among healthcare professionals. With regulatory approvals in place, the company has plans for widespread distribution and partnerships to tackle obesity, a condition affecting 254 million Indians.

