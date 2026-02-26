Revolutionary Weight Management: Plix Launches ACV CQR Plus Effervescent

Plix, India's prominent player in the plant-based wellness sector, has launched its latest innovation: the ACV CQR Plus Effervescent. This new product revolutionizes weight management by combining Apple Cider Vinegar with CQR-300®, a clinically tested extract of Cissus quadrangularis.

The formulation, deemed a breakthrough, addresses key areas in weight management, such as fat reduction and metabolism enhancement. CQR-300® has shown significant results in human trials, suggesting notable improvements in body composition and appetite control, thus marking a critical advance in the wellness category.

Co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri emphasize that ACV CQR Plus Effervescent exemplifies Plix's commitment to offering world-class, research-backed nutrition that is both enjoyable and effective. With this launch, Plix continues to make innovative wellness solutions accessible to millions, raising the bar in the Indian market.