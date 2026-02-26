Left Menu

Revolutionary Weight Management: Plix Launches ACV CQR Plus Effervescent

Plix has introduced ACV CQR Plus Effervescent, a novel product in weight management, praised for its combination of Apple Cider Vinegar with clinically tested CQR-300®. The product promises effective fat loss and improved metabolism, setting a new standard for wellness solutions in India, backed by scientific research and trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:14 IST
Revolutionary Weight Management: Plix Launches ACV CQR Plus Effervescent
  • Country:
  • India

Plix, India's prominent player in the plant-based wellness sector, has launched its latest innovation: the ACV CQR Plus Effervescent. This new product revolutionizes weight management by combining Apple Cider Vinegar with CQR-300®, a clinically tested extract of Cissus quadrangularis.

The formulation, deemed a breakthrough, addresses key areas in weight management, such as fat reduction and metabolism enhancement. CQR-300® has shown significant results in human trials, suggesting notable improvements in body composition and appetite control, thus marking a critical advance in the wellness category.

Co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri emphasize that ACV CQR Plus Effervescent exemplifies Plix's commitment to offering world-class, research-backed nutrition that is both enjoyable and effective. With this launch, Plix continues to make innovative wellness solutions accessible to millions, raising the bar in the Indian market.

TRENDING

1
British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

British Immigration Officers Plead Not Guilty in Misconduct and Theft Case

 United Kingdom
2
Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

 Global
3
South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ah...

 Global
4
India's Leap Towards Cervical Cancer Elimination with Nationwide HPV Vaccination

India's Leap Towards Cervical Cancer Elimination with Nationwide HPV Vaccina...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026