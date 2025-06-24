Generous Aid for Plane Crash Victims: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil's Compassionate Gesture

In a heartfelt move, UAE-based healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil provided substantial financial aid to those affected by a tragic plane crash.

His generous donation of Rs 6 crore has extended much-needed support to the kin of victims from the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed into a medical college hostel.

Families received cheques, underscoring Dr. Vayalil's commitment to aid during times of profound loss, highlighting a personal connection to the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)