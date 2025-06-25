Kennedy's Vaccine Board Shake-Up: A Controversial Overhaul

In a groundbreaking decision, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed all 17 members of the national vaccine advisory board, appointing eight new ones of his choosing. This audacious reshuffle, according to experts, could destabilize vaccine policy in the United States.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) functions as an essential body that guides the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine usage. It assesses vaccine safety, efficacy, economic impact, and implementation challenges before making non-binding recommendations that largely influence national health protocols.

Kennedy's move, reportedly based on perceived conflicts of interest, has raised alarms across the medical community, sparking potential legal disputes and calls for a Senate investigation into the shake-up, underlying the crucial role ACIP plays in public health governance.

