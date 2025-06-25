Left Menu

Revolutionizing Diabetes and Skin Disease Treatment with Inhaled Insulin and Gene-Edited Grafts

Recent advancements in inhaled insulin for type 1 diabetes and once-weekly insulin for type 2 diabetes present promising alternatives to injections. Additionally, genetically engineered skin grafts show significant healing potential for severe dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a painful genetic skin disease. These innovations could substantially improve patient outcomes and life quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:31 IST
Revolutionizing Diabetes and Skin Disease Treatment with Inhaled Insulin and Gene-Edited Grafts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking study showcased at the American Diabetes Association meeting in Chicago revealed that children with type 1 diabetes responded equally well to inhaled insulin, Afrezza, as they did to traditional injections. The research, involving 230 young participants, demonstrated comparable control of hemoglobin A1c levels and noted benefits such as reduced weight gain and higher preference scores.

Another promising development is Eli Lilly's experimental insulin, efsitora, which may soon offer a once-weekly alternative for adults with type 2 diabetes. The late-stage trials highlighted its efficacy, matching daily insulins in controlling blood sugar levels. This innovation could significantly reduce the frequency of insulin injections, presenting new possibilities in diabetic care.

In parallel, remarkable progress in treating severe dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa has been made with the development of genetically engineered skin grafts. By correcting the collagen VII gene defect, Dr. Jean Tang's team healed long-lasting wounds more effectively than traditional methods, offering hope for reducing the suffering associated with this debilitating condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025