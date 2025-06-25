Left Menu

Vaccine Policy Shake-Up: Insurers Rethink Coverage Amidst Kennedy's Overhaul

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s revision of vaccine recommendations has prompted health insurers to seek alternative expert sources for coverage decisions. Insurers may consult professional associations and weigh scientific evidence if CDC panel recommendations change, causing potential confusion for patients and providers regarding vaccine coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:14 IST
Vaccine Policy Shake-Up: Insurers Rethink Coverage Amidst Kennedy's Overhaul
vaccine

Health insurers are evaluating new expert sources to decide which vaccines to cover as anti-vaccine activist and current U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. modifies government inoculation guidelines, industry insiders report. Kennedy recently dismissed the 17-member CDC vaccine panel, citing conflicts of interest without providing evidence. He replaced them with eight appointees, some against certain vaccines. Two CDC staffers resigned over his decisions. The updated panel convenes soon, with insurers stating they will continue covering CDC-recommended vaccines unless those guidelines change, at which point they may consult medical associations.

Consultant Elif Alyanak from Avalere emphasizes potential shifts in insurance coverage due to the Affordable Care Act's stipulations aligned with ACIP's vaccine schedule. Without ACIP's endorsement, uniform coverage may fade, leading to patient and provider confusion. Kaiser Permanente will continue offering COVID shots for pregnant women and children, against CDC's updated stance. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Pharmacists Association warn that removing this recommendation could compromise patient safety.

Public health figures, including Michael Osterholm, are forming alternative advisory bodies like the Vaccine Integrity Project. Insurers are considering inputs from these groups to maintain immunization plans, prioritizing member health despite financial implications. Former CDC adviser Dr. Fiona Havers casts doubt on insurers' abilities to independently determine vaccine access. Dropping vaccines like the HPV shot could reduce immediate costs but risk future outbreaks and losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025