Healing Amidst Tragedy: Psychiatrists' Role in Post-Crash Trauma Support

In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, the scene was grim as families converged on the Civil Hospital, seeking answers, closure, or a glimmer of hope amid overwhelming grief.

Psychiatrists from B J Medical College stepped in promptly, offering mental health support to survivors dealing with the emotional aftermath of the catastrophe.

Faced with the task of aiding relatives in denial or shock, the psychiatric team navigated complex emotions, guiding grieving families through the pain of loss with kindness and understanding, while managing acute stress reactions and potential PTSD.