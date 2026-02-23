Empowering Young Minds: A Revolution in Campus Mental Health

A landmark youth mental health initiative spearheaded by Mpower, of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is setting new benchmarks within 62 colleges, reaching over 1,12,000 students. Through the COPE programme, structured sessions are fostering awareness and peer support, prioritizing early identification and intervention for mental health challenges.

Prominent in the initiative's success is the leadership role embraced by young women, shifting mental health from mere awareness to actionable outcomes. 'Integrating mental health into the educational fabric, we are ensuring proactive support and empowerment,' stated Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson of Mpower.

Recent reviews reveal significant strides in peer-support roles and institutional changes, emphasizing gender-specific approaches and sustaining mental wellness dialogue. As it prepares for the Women's Mental Health Summit 2026, Mpower continues to lead India's transformative journey in mental health advocacy.