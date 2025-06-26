Global Health News Highlights: From Bird Flu to Vaccination Debates

In a series of health news briefs, the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry updated its list of countries that have placed restrictions on chicken trade following the confirmation of bird flu on a commercial farm. The ministry is optimistic about reversing these bans soon.

Nestle USA announced plans to eliminate synthetic food colors from its portfolio by mid-2026, with more than 90% of its current products already synthetic-free. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, marking another battlefront with Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.

In the realm of vaccines, questions arose as the US CDC's vaccine presentation cited a non-existent study, causing a stir. Meanwhile, the U.S. government announced the cessation of funding to Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, amidst criticism of its safety protocols.