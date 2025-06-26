Global Health News Highlights: From Bird Flu to Vaccination Debates
Current health news covers Brazilian chicken restrictions due to bird flu, Nestle's phasing out of synthetic colors in the US, Novo Nordisk launching Wegovy in India, and controversies over US CDC vaccine presentations. The U.S. plans to stop funding Gavi, and legal challenges face CVS over illegal practices.
In a series of health news briefs, the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry updated its list of countries that have placed restrictions on chicken trade following the confirmation of bird flu on a commercial farm. The ministry is optimistic about reversing these bans soon.
Nestle USA announced plans to eliminate synthetic food colors from its portfolio by mid-2026, with more than 90% of its current products already synthetic-free. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, marking another battlefront with Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.
In the realm of vaccines, questions arose as the US CDC's vaccine presentation cited a non-existent study, causing a stir. Meanwhile, the U.S. government announced the cessation of funding to Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, amidst criticism of its safety protocols.
