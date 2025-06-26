Left Menu

Global Health News Highlights: From Bird Flu to Vaccination Debates

Current health news covers Brazilian chicken restrictions due to bird flu, Nestle's phasing out of synthetic colors in the US, Novo Nordisk launching Wegovy in India, and controversies over US CDC vaccine presentations. The U.S. plans to stop funding Gavi, and legal challenges face CVS over illegal practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:30 IST
Global Health News Highlights: From Bird Flu to Vaccination Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of health news briefs, the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry updated its list of countries that have placed restrictions on chicken trade following the confirmation of bird flu on a commercial farm. The ministry is optimistic about reversing these bans soon.

Nestle USA announced plans to eliminate synthetic food colors from its portfolio by mid-2026, with more than 90% of its current products already synthetic-free. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, marking another battlefront with Eli Lilly's Mounjaro.

In the realm of vaccines, questions arose as the US CDC's vaccine presentation cited a non-existent study, causing a stir. Meanwhile, the U.S. government announced the cessation of funding to Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, amidst criticism of its safety protocols.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025