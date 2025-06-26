Left Menu

Dollar Dilemma: Monetary Policy Uncertainty and Market Reactions

The dollar falls to multi-year lows driven by concerns over U.S. Federal Reserve independence following President Trump's potential plans to replace Chair Jerome Powell. Market reactions include fears over politically motivated decisions affecting credibility and rate expectations, while tariffs loom, raising recession risks.

26-06-2025
The dollar hit multi-year lows against the euro and Swiss franc as the Federal Reserve's independence came under scrutiny. A Wall Street Journal report revealed that President Trump is considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, raising alarm about the potential for politically-motivated decisions to affect credibility.

Kieran Williams of InTouch Capital Markets noted that markets would react negatively to any premature replacement announcement. There are concerns that such a move could undermine the Fed's independence, affect rate expectations, and trigger a reassessment of dollar positioning.

Amid tariff-related economic uncertainties, JPMorgan warns of an elevated risk of further shocks, with a 40% chance of a recession. Despite the dollar's decline, there is anticipation of support from rebalancing flows, while the euro benefits as its attractiveness grows with new European investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

