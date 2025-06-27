Left Menu

India's Sleepless Nights: The Rise of Sleep Aids in Wellness

A report by AGR Knowledge Services reveals a sleep crisis in India, as three out of five Indians struggle with sleep. The trend underscores a booming market for sleep aids, marked by rising interest in natural supplements and online searches for quick sleep fixes.

In India, three out of five individuals are not getting enough sleep, with one-quarter stating their sleep quality has declined since the pandemic, a recent report by AGR Knowledge Services reveals.

The report, titled 'The Modern Sleep Bazaar: How Sleep Debt Became India's Wellness Opportunity,' highlights an emerging market for sleep aids as consumers increasingly seek online solutions and natural supplements, such as melatonin and ashwagandha.

AGR's study indicates a shift in consumer behavior, emphasizing safety and effectiveness, which presents an opportunity for health and wellness companies to provide transparent, trustworthy products in response to India's growing sleep crisis.

