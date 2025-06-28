Left Menu

The Health Headlines: Cyberattacks, Profit Windfalls, and Strides in Drug Development

Recent health news highlights include a UK hospital-related death due to a cyberattack, Walgreens beating profit estimates amid restructuring, Pfizer's success with a bleeding disorder therapy, and Altimmune's challenges with a weight-loss drug trial. Additionally, developments involving Lilly, Novo, a WHO investigation, gender change guidelines in Czechia, and DIY weight-loss drugs in the U.S. were covered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking revelation, UK health officials disclosed that a cyberattack on diagnostic service provider Synnovis contributed to a patient's death at a London hospital. The incident marks a rare confirmation of fatalities partly linked to hacking activities.

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits, driven by cost-cutting strategies and an impending acquisition by Sycamore Partners. CEO Tim Wentworth has spearheaded initiatives such as store closures and structural changes to revitalize the company.

In pharmaceutical advancements, Pfizer's latest hemophilia therapy, Hympavzi, showed promising results in a late-stage trial, particularly for patients with specific antibodies. Meanwhile, Altimmune faced setbacks as their weight-loss drug underperformed in treating liver conditions, causing a sharp decline in shares.

