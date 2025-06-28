The Health Headlines: Cyberattacks, Profit Windfalls, and Strides in Drug Development

In a striking revelation, UK health officials disclosed that a cyberattack on diagnostic service provider Synnovis contributed to a patient's death at a London hospital. The incident marks a rare confirmation of fatalities partly linked to hacking activities.

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits, driven by cost-cutting strategies and an impending acquisition by Sycamore Partners. CEO Tim Wentworth has spearheaded initiatives such as store closures and structural changes to revitalize the company.

In pharmaceutical advancements, Pfizer's latest hemophilia therapy, Hympavzi, showed promising results in a late-stage trial, particularly for patients with specific antibodies. Meanwhile, Altimmune faced setbacks as their weight-loss drug underperformed in treating liver conditions, causing a sharp decline in shares.