Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Sounds the Alarm on Ignored Symptom "Overtiredness": Chronic Tiredness May Point to Blood Disease

In today's fast-paced world, feeling tired is often brushed aside as a normal consequence of a busy lifestyle. However, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore is raising awareness that persistent and unexplained fatigue—commonly referred to as overtiredness—could be more than just a sign of overwork. It may be an early warning of an underlying blood disorder that requires medical attention. Fatigue that does not improve with adequate rest, sleep, or nutrition is often dismissed, especially when there are no other obvious symptoms. But medical experts highlight that the blood plays a central role in carrying oxygen and nutrients to tissues throughout the body, and when the blood isn't functioning properly, chronic tiredness and low energy can be one of the first signs. What is the link between fatigue and blood disorders? Several blood-related conditions can manifest in the early stages through persistent tiredness. These include: Iron-deficiency anemia – Happens when the body doesn't get enough iron, usually because of an unbalanced diet, heavy periods, or hidden internal bleeding, Hookworm infestations, chronic blood loss. Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency – Results in impaired red blood cell production and reduced oxygen delivery. Thalassemia – A genetic condition where the body makes abnormal hemoglobin, affecting oxygen transport. Aplastic anemia – A condition in which the body's bone marrow doesn't make enough blood cells needed to stay healthy. Leukemia, Lymphoma, and other blood cancers – May lead to a drastic drop in healthy blood cells, leading to exhaustion, among other symptoms. In many of these disorders, the reduction in red blood cells (or their functionality) means that the body's tissues receive less oxygen, directly impacting physical and mental energy levels. Understanding the common symptoms that accompany with overtiredness: Overtiredness related to blood disorders is usually not an isolated symptom. You might also get to check out other indications like: • Pale or yellowish skin • Shortness of breath even during mild activity • Dizziness or light-headedness • Frequent infections • Irregular or rapid heartbeat • Unexplained bruising or bleeding • Swollen lymph nodes, neck, axillary, groin region • Persistent fever • Unexplained weight loss • Unexplained loss of appetite • Swelling of both legs Individuals experiencing a combination of these symptoms should consider medical evaluation to rule out hematological causes. Why does fatigue go unnoticed? Due to its general nature, fatigue is one of the most commonly overlooked symptoms in early stages of illness. In many cases, individuals attribute tiredness to stress, work pressure, or poor sleep hygiene. This can delay diagnosis and lead to a worsening of the condition. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital emphasizes that if fatigue continues for more than two to three weeks without an identifiable cause, it should not be ignored. Early intervention can lead to better outcomes and may prevent complications from developing. When to consider a hematology consultation? Not all tiredness requires advanced testing. However, if fatigue is persistent, affects daily activities, or is accompanied by the warning signs mentioned above, a complete blood count (CBC) and other basic investigations can offer valuable insight. Unfortunately, many patients only seek help when their condition becomes more advanced. For example, children may struggle in school due to low energy, or older adults may lose interest in routine activities. By the time they visit a specialist, they've often been living with an undiagnosed condition for months or even years. The Hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital encourage individuals to take simple blood tests, such as a complete blood count (CBC), if they're feeling persistently tired. In many cases, a basic investigation is enough to detect abnormalities in red or white blood cells or platelets. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Hematology is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools including bone marrow biopsy, flow cytometry, molecular tests, and more, allowing specialists to detect and treat blood disorders at the earliest stage.

