Biocon Biologics Secures EU Approval for Bone Health Biosimilars

Biocon Biologics Ltd has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for its biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, used in treating bone diseases. This approval marks a significant achievement, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding patient access to essential medicines within Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:11 IST
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Thursday the European Commission's grant of marketing authorisation for their biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy. These are used in the treatment of various bone diseases.

This significant approval follows a favorable opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on April 25, 2025, according to a regulatory filing by Biocon Ltd.

The approval underscores the company's scientific prowess and commitment to improving healthcare access in Europe, marking a substantial milestone in their efforts to support regional healthcare systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

