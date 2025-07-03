Biocon Biologics Secures EU Approval for Bone Health Biosimilars

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Thursday the European Commission's grant of marketing authorisation for their biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy. These are used in the treatment of various bone diseases.

This significant approval follows a favorable opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on April 25, 2025, according to a regulatory filing by Biocon Ltd.

The approval underscores the company's scientific prowess and commitment to improving healthcare access in Europe, marking a substantial milestone in their efforts to support regional healthcare systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)