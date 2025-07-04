Left Menu

Germany plans six-month voluntary military service to boost reservist numbers, sources say

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:08 IST
Germany's new military service scheme will train recruits over a six-month period in simple tasks like guard duties, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Friday, as the country seeks to boost its defences after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the help of the scheme - which is to be voluntary, with the possibility of drafting recruits if uptake is deemed too low - Germany hopes to double the number of its trained reservists from the current 100,000.

The defence ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

