Kerala on alert after Nipah case confirmed in Palakkad

A fresh case of Nipah virus was confirmed in Kerala on Friday, triggering heightened concern and swift action in three districts of the state.

A 38-year-old woman from Thachanattukara in Palakkad district has tested positive, an official release said. This prompted the district administration to urge the public and health workers to remain extremely vigilant.

The infected patient is currently being treated at a private hospital in Malappuram district, official sources said, without elaborating.

Samples from the suspected case were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

The confirmed case in Palakkad has intensified fears of a possible outbreak in a state that has seen multiple Nipah flare-ups in recent years.

In the meantime, precautionary measures have been rolled out. A total of 58 individuals have been identified as primary contacts, the release said.

Wards within a three-kilometre radius of the infected person's house have been declared as containment zones by the District Collector.

In Thachanattukara Grama Panchayat, Wards 7 (Kundoor kunnu), 8 (Palode), 9 (Parammal), and 11 (Champarambu) have been included. In Karimpuzha Grama Panchayat, Wards 17 (Attassheri) and 18 (Cholakkurissi) have also been declared as containment zones.

Strict restrictions have been put in place in these areas.

The district collector has said that public gatherings are strictly prohibited.

Shops may remain open only between 8 am and 6 pm, except for medical stores, which are exempt.

''Tuition centres, anganwadis, madrasas, and other educational institutions must remain closed, though online classes are allowed. Entry of outsiders into the containment zones will be strictly regulated. Families must inform the local Station House Officer and health officials about any ceremonies such as weddings or funerals,'' the release said.

People inside the containment zones showing symptoms, or those needing dialysis, cancer treatment, or facing other serious health issues, will be permitted to visit hospitals for essential treatment.

Only health workers and police are allowed to enter these zones, and that too while strictly following safety protocols. Residents in the containment areas must use N95 masks at all times.

The district collector has also instructed the public across the district to maintain social distance, wear face masks, practise proper hand hygiene, avoid unnecessary gatherings, and refrain from hospital visits unless essential.

Earlier in the day, state health authorities had sounded an alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts after two suspected cases were flagged during routine testing at government medical colleges in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

''We have already strengthened preventive measures in line with the Nipah protocol,'' said George after chairing an emergency meeting on Friday morning.

She added that 26 special teams have been deployed in each of the three districts to carry out contact tracing, symptom monitoring, and public awareness efforts.

As a part of the containment strategy, the 6th and 8th floors of Palakkad Medical College have been taken over by the district administration for isolation and treatment facilities.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of the Nipah virus, a section of the Pay Ward at Kozhikode Medical College has also been allotted for admitting suspected cases.

State and district-level helplines have been set up, and the police have been asked to assist in tracing individuals who may have been exposed. Public announcements are being made in all three districts to keep residents informed.

Minister Veena George also urged officials to verify whether any unnatural or unexplained deaths have occurred in the affected areas in recent weeks--an early indicator of possible Nipah spread.

