Dalai Lama Aims for Longevity Amidst Reincarnation Dispute

The Dalai Lama, speaking ahead of his 90th birthday, expressed hope to live beyond 130 years, intensifying the conversation around his reincarnation. Amidst China's stance on choosing his successor, the spiritual leader affirmed that only his institution holds the authority to recognize his reincarnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dalai Lama, in a public appearance, expressed his hope to live beyond 130 years, well past his prior predictions. This statement adds fuel to ongoing debates about his successor's appointment, especially as China asserts its role in the process. He spoke ahead of his 90th birthday celebrations.

Despite the political tensions surrounding Tibet and its spiritual leadership, the Dalai Lama assured supporters that his reincarnation is solely the prerogative of his institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, not external authorities or governments. His remarks come as he continues to be a pivotal figure for Tibetan Buddhism and global followers.

The ceremony, highlighting the Dalai Lama's extensive influence, saw a large turnout in Dharamshala. With cultural displays and spiritual observances, thousands of devotees and media personnel gathered to honor him. As he prepares to celebrate his birthday, leaders worldwide recognize his contributions to peace and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

