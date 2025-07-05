Kerala Ramps Up Nipah Virus Surveillance as Cases Emerge
The Union Health Ministry is considering deploying experts to Kerala to assist in managing Nipah virus cases, recently confirmed in two individuals. Over 300 contacts are being monitored as authorities implement containment measures. The situation is actively supervised by the Central Surveillance Unit and the State Control Room.
The Union Health Ministry is gearing up to send the National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Kerala amid rising concerns over Nipah virus cases in the state. Following the confirmation of two cases, the move aims to bolster the state's efforts to manage and contain the outbreak.
Currently, the Central Surveillance Unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are in constant communication with Kerala's health authorities, including activating the State Control Room for coordinating containment strategies. They adhere to the Kerala State NiVD guidelines for comprehensive surveillance and diagnosis.
Two recent cases involve a 38-year-old woman from Thachanattukara and the confirmed Nipah-related death of an 18-year-old girl in Malappuram. State Health Minister Veena George confirmed that 345 individuals are under observation across three districts, ensuring swift public health responses.
