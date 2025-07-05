Left Menu

Kerala Ramps Up Nipah Virus Surveillance as Cases Emerge

The Union Health Ministry is considering deploying experts to Kerala to assist in managing Nipah virus cases, recently confirmed in two individuals. Over 300 contacts are being monitored as authorities implement containment measures. The situation is actively supervised by the Central Surveillance Unit and the State Control Room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:33 IST
Kerala Ramps Up Nipah Virus Surveillance as Cases Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry is gearing up to send the National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Kerala amid rising concerns over Nipah virus cases in the state. Following the confirmation of two cases, the move aims to bolster the state's efforts to manage and contain the outbreak.

Currently, the Central Surveillance Unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are in constant communication with Kerala's health authorities, including activating the State Control Room for coordinating containment strategies. They adhere to the Kerala State NiVD guidelines for comprehensive surveillance and diagnosis.

Two recent cases involve a 38-year-old woman from Thachanattukara and the confirmed Nipah-related death of an 18-year-old girl in Malappuram. State Health Minister Veena George confirmed that 345 individuals are under observation across three districts, ensuring swift public health responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025