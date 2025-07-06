Global Markets Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Decision

Global investors are unfazed as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff deadline approaches, expecting a range of benign outcomes already reflected in market dynamics. Trump confirmed that tariff level notifications will be sent to 12 nations, sparking anticipation of further details and prolonged uncertainty.

Despite higher potential tariff levels discussed, reaching up to 70%, markets have adjusted to the squishy deadlines with a sense of calm. Investor sentiment remains positive given that worst-case scenarios appear off the table, even as trade negotiations with nations like India and Japan stall.

Markets, bolstered by Trump's recent tax package approval, saw record gains despite tariff concerns. While stock indexes soar, Treasury yields fluctuate with looming inflationary risks from tariffs. Investors continue observing interest rates closely, gauging the broader economic impact.

