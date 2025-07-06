Left Menu

Heroic On-Platform Delivery: A Doctor's Quick Thinking Saves Two Lives

Major Dr Rohit Bachwala, an army doctor, used a hair clip and pocket knife to deliver a baby girl at Jhansi station. The emergency delivery, carried out on the platform, left bystanders awestruck and both mother and child were safely moved to a hospital. The doctor continued his journey afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:20 IST
Heroic On-Platform Delivery: A Doctor's Quick Thinking Saves Two Lives
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary act of heroism, Major Dr Rohit Bachwala, a young army doctor, safely delivered a baby girl on a railway platform using a hair clip and pocket knife.

The pregnant woman was traveling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express and experienced severe labor pains, leading to her deboarding at Jhansi station. Recognizing the urgency, a female ticket checker and Major Bachwala acted swiftly to aid her delivery.

Post-delivery, the mother and baby were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, facilitated by railway staff. Despite the emergency, Major Bachwala managed to catch his train to Hyderabad, underscoring his dedication and preparedness as a medical professional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025