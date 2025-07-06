Heroic On-Platform Delivery: A Doctor's Quick Thinking Saves Two Lives
Major Dr Rohit Bachwala, an army doctor, used a hair clip and pocket knife to deliver a baby girl at Jhansi station. The emergency delivery, carried out on the platform, left bystanders awestruck and both mother and child were safely moved to a hospital. The doctor continued his journey afterward.
- Country:
- India
In an extraordinary act of heroism, Major Dr Rohit Bachwala, a young army doctor, safely delivered a baby girl on a railway platform using a hair clip and pocket knife.
The pregnant woman was traveling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express and experienced severe labor pains, leading to her deboarding at Jhansi station. Recognizing the urgency, a female ticket checker and Major Bachwala acted swiftly to aid her delivery.
Post-delivery, the mother and baby were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, facilitated by railway staff. Despite the emergency, Major Bachwala managed to catch his train to Hyderabad, underscoring his dedication and preparedness as a medical professional.
(With inputs from agencies.)