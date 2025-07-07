Victoria State Launches Anti-Hate Task Force Amid Rising Antisemitic Attacks

Victoria state in Australia has announced the creation of an anti-hate task force aimed at empowering law enforcement to better handle violent protests. This decision comes on the heels of an alleged arson attack targeting a synagogue in Melbourne, where worshippers were present, though no injuries were reported.

Premier Jacinta Allan emphasized the importance of countering antisemitism, declaring it unwelcome not just in Melbourne, but globally. The task force, which will include government and police officials, as well as community representatives, is set to convene for its inaugural meeting this week as legislative measures are explored.

Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Sydney resident accused of setting fire to the synagogue's entrance. This incident is part of a troubling rise in antisemitic activity in Australia, coinciding with recent global tensions, particularly those related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

