Dollar Dilemma: Global Tariff Tension Mounts

The U.S. dollar struggles amid looming tariffs as traders await announcements from President Trump. The currency fluctuates near multi-year lows in anticipation of new tariffs affecting U.S. trade partners. While trade agreements advance slowly, monetary policies in Australia and New Zealand add to market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar teetered near multi-year lows against key global currencies on Monday as market participants remained vigilant for any trade-related news ahead of President Donald Trump's impending tariff deadline. The conclusion of a 90-day tariff moratorium on Wednesday means the imposition of steeper duties on multiple U.S. trade partners will soon be realized.

President Trump noted on Sunday that new tariff rates would commence on August 1, while indicating his administration is close to finalizing several trade agreements. However, he also suggested that a dozen countries would receive notifications of increased levies, with a further threat of a 10% tariff on nations supporting the BRICS economic coalition policies.

Despite some trade agreements with countries like Britain, China, and Vietnam, the uncertainty continues to weigh on risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Financial markets brace for possible fluctuations as the tariff pause ends and expect current tariff proposals to have a relatively muted impact compared to past announcements.

