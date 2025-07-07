Dollar Dilemma: Global Tariff Tension Mounts

The U.S. dollar teetered near multi-year lows against key global currencies on Monday as market participants remained vigilant for any trade-related news ahead of President Donald Trump's impending tariff deadline. The conclusion of a 90-day tariff moratorium on Wednesday means the imposition of steeper duties on multiple U.S. trade partners will soon be realized.

President Trump noted on Sunday that new tariff rates would commence on August 1, while indicating his administration is close to finalizing several trade agreements. However, he also suggested that a dozen countries would receive notifications of increased levies, with a further threat of a 10% tariff on nations supporting the BRICS economic coalition policies.

Despite some trade agreements with countries like Britain, China, and Vietnam, the uncertainty continues to weigh on risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Financial markets brace for possible fluctuations as the tariff pause ends and expect current tariff proposals to have a relatively muted impact compared to past announcements.