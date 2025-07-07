Left Menu

Sun Pharma Strengthens Compliance, Eyes Growth in Global Specialty

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is addressing regulatory issues at three facilities, including an import alert at Halol. Chairman Dilip Shanghvi outlines the company's plans to enhance compliance, focus on R&D investment in specialty products, and navigate potential disruptions while maintaining growth in its global specialty sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:50 IST
Sun Pharma Strengthens Compliance, Eyes Growth in Global Specialty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is tackling regulatory challenges at three key facilities, according to Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi. The company is keen to resolve compliance issues flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), particularly focusing on its Halol, Mohali, and Dadra locations.

Shanghvi, in the annual report for 2024-25, highlights the implementation of Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) at Halol, which awaits USFDA inspection, alongside ongoing efforts at Mohali and Dadra. The company also plans to channel 6-8% of sales into R&D, primarily targeting specialty products.

Despite the regulatory hurdles, Sun Pharma reported consolidated revenues of Rs 52,041 crore in FY25, with an increase in the share of global specialty business. Looking ahead, the firm anticipates steady growth and a focus on operational efficiency, considering potential tariffs and geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

