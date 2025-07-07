Sun Pharma Strengthens Compliance, Eyes Growth in Global Specialty

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is tackling regulatory challenges at three key facilities, according to Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi. The company is keen to resolve compliance issues flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), particularly focusing on its Halol, Mohali, and Dadra locations.

Shanghvi, in the annual report for 2024-25, highlights the implementation of Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) at Halol, which awaits USFDA inspection, alongside ongoing efforts at Mohali and Dadra. The company also plans to channel 6-8% of sales into R&D, primarily targeting specialty products.

Despite the regulatory hurdles, Sun Pharma reported consolidated revenues of Rs 52,041 crore in FY25, with an increase in the share of global specialty business. Looking ahead, the firm anticipates steady growth and a focus on operational efficiency, considering potential tariffs and geopolitical issues.

