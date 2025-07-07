Airlifted Healthcare: Advanced Medical Aid Reaches Remote Nabarangpur

The Odisha government airlifted a team of doctors from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, to the remote district of Nabarangpur on Monday. This move is part of a four-day health camp under the 'Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva' initiative, aimed at providing quality healthcare to people in the region.

Approximately 1,000 patients have registered for specialized treatments, including surgeries, eliminating the need for long travels to major cities. Sukant Satpathy, Additional Chief District Medical Officer (ADMO) of Nabarangpur, expressed the locals' excitement, noting that modern medical science is finally accessible to them.

The camp offers consultations in various super-specialties such as urology, cardiology, and neurology. The Chief Minister's Office announced plans for similar future camps in Nuapada and Malkangiri. During the camp's second day, a team of six senior doctors will conduct surgeries and provide free consultations and medications.

