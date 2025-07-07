Meningitis Surge Amid Gaza Crisis: A Health Emergency Unfolds

In the heart of southern Gaza, a health emergency unfolds as meningitis cases surge among children. The outbreak, exacerbated by dire conditions post-war, is alarming health officials.

Amid overcrowded hospitals and severe shortages of antibiotics, aid organizations warn of heightened risk, especially given the compromised sanitation and disrupted healthcare access. The World Health Organization and Médecins Sans Frontières have identified meningitis as a major threat within the region.

Further complicating the situation, Gaza's war-torn living conditions have increased vulnerability, as families face displacement, hunger, and lack of medical resources. Urgent calls for increased aid continue, as health authorities strive to contain the outbreak.

